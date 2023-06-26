Police search for suspects in Gwinnett County car dealership fraud

Look Up Atlanta
Alexander Weigard, 27, and Ali Ibrahim, 30, are wanted by police for defrauding customers at a Lawrenceville Auto Star.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lawrenceville Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two used car dealership employees, who they say scammed more than a dozen people in February.

Alexander Weigard, 27, and Ibrahim Ali, 30, posed as business managers at an Auto Star at 220 Scenic Highway, police say. The pair asked customers for a vehicle down payment, then told them to come back the next day to finalize the loan. But when the customers returned, the suspects said the loan application was denied and didn’t return the money, citing a no refund policy.

“It was determined that the suspects had no intention of processing the loans for the victims as no loan paperwork was ever completed by the suspects or submitted to a financial institution,” Salvador Ortega, the Lawrenceville Police Department’s captain of public information, said in a statement.

Weigard and Ali also reportedly used false social media pages to lure victims. They advertised used Auto Star cars for sale on pages for Atlanta Highline Motors and Atlanta Motor Source, which are fictitious companies, according to police.

The suspects’ whereabouts are unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Lawrenceville Police Detective J. Woods at JWoods@LawrencevillePD.com or 770-670-5172.

