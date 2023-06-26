Severe weather leaves thousands without power across north Georgia
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Strong winds and thunderstorms across north Georgia Sunday have caused downed trees, and thousands of people are reporting that they have no power.
According to Georgia Power, thousands of people are reporting that they have no power as severe weather continues.
For a live look at power outages in your county, visit the Georgia Power website.
