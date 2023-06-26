Singer Jaquees arrested, accused of fighting at Mall of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Popular R&B singer Jaquees faces multiple charges in connection to a fight at the Mall of Georgia on Friday, according to Gwinnett County police.

Jaquees, whose real name is Rodriguez Jaquees Broadnax, was accused of fighting with security at the Local Tap Bar on June 22. He was also accused of choking a female employee and “was intoxicated and causing a disturbance, police say.”

He faces charges of simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

He is best known for songs and albums including “You,” “At the Club,” “BED,” Never Leave,” “Say Yea,” “Come Thru,” “Put in Work,” and more. He released his debut album in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.