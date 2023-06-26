Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Singer Jaquees arrested, accused of fighting at Mall of Georgia

Singer Jaquees arrested, accused of fighting at Mall of Georgia
Singer Jaquees arrested, accused of fighting at Mall of Georgia(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Popular R&B singer Jaquees faces multiple charges in connection to a fight at the Mall of Georgia on Friday, according to Gwinnett County police.

Jaquees, whose real name is Rodriguez Jaquees Broadnax, was accused of fighting with security at the Local Tap Bar on June 22. He was also accused of choking a female employee and “was intoxicated and causing a disturbance, police say.”

He faces charges of simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

He is best known for songs and albums including “You,” “At the Club,” “BED,” Never Leave,” “Say Yea,” “Come Thru,” “Put in Work,” and more. He released his debut album in 2018.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor

Latest News

Woman accused of stealing wallets and credit cards at Henry County Yoga studio.
Woman accused of stealing wallets, credit cards at Henry Co. yoga studio
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
Unidentified child killed in traffic incident in Norcross
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton