‘When in doubt, throw it out’: How to keep your food safe after a power outage

How long will food keep in the refrigerator during a power outage?
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - “When in doubt, throw it out.”

This advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) may come in handy today, as tens of thousands in metro Atlanta and beyond remain without power after Sunday’s thunderstorms. Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines in north Georgia — meaning that countless refrigerators and freezers are out of service, too.

A power outage doesn’t mean you have to clear your fridge out immediately, though. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to keep your food safe.

1. Keep the refrigerator doors closed

Once the power is out, it’s important to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors tightly shut. That way, food will stay safe for up to four hours in a fridge, 48 hours in a full freezer and 24 hours in a half-full freezer.

If the power has been out for more than four hours, you can also put perishables in a cooler with ice or gel packs if available. Make sure the temperature is at least 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Throw food out if necessary

If the power is out for more than four hours, throw away any perishable food in your refrigerator. This includes items like meat, fish, fruit, vegetables and milk, especially if they have an unusual smell, color or texture. However, you can still refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still has ice crystals on its sides.

3. Do not taste test food

It’s never a good idea to taste food while deciding if it’s safe or not, the CDC says. Even a small bite could expose you to potentially dangerous bacteria like E. coli and salmonella, making you sick. If you’re unsure about an item’s safety, throw it out.

Until you can stock up your fridge again, snack on non-perishables like peanut butter, snack bars, or canned vegetables and fruit.

Check back with Atlanta News First for the latest weather coverage.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

