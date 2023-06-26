‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant

Buckhead, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Atlanta restaurant chain is in hot water.

In a recent viral video, a woman claims she was racially profiled at Woody’s Cheesesteak.

The woman, Darlene Jackson McCoy says it happened at the Buckhead location on Irby Avenue on Friday.

“I just had a very racist situation happen to be me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.

Jackson McCoy is a popular radio personality and singer with a following of well over 90,000.

She says after placing her order an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name, “Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene?”

She goes on the explain the employee refused to change it or give her a refund.

Jackson McCoy has taken on the help of Entertainment Attorney James Walker Jr. “She’s obviously very traumatized by this. She’s not enjoying this,” said Walker.

He says they’re demanding the employee be fired and for staff to undergo immediate diversity training, “We hope that the owner here looks at this as a teaching moment. We hope he looks at it as an opportunity to train his staff on diversity and racial sensitivity.”

Woody’s sent this statement regarding the incident:

At Woody’s Cheesesteaks, we care deeply about treating all guests with respect. Recently a guest experienced an incident that was not aligned with the values our business upholds and the service our customers expect. Through an internal investigation, we did find the incident resulted by mistake; nevertheless, it should not have. We have apologized to the customer, issued a refund and are actively working with our staff to ensure this does not occur again.

Walker says they’ll be taking the necessary steps to ensure changes are made, “We hope that all the noise on social media will shake them up, enough to fix all three of their stores.”,

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.