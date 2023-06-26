Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant

‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant
‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant(Atlanta News First)
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Buckhead, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Atlanta restaurant chain is in hot water.

In a recent viral video, a woman claims she was racially profiled at Woody’s Cheesesteak.

The woman, Darlene Jackson McCoy says it happened at the Buckhead location on Irby Avenue on Friday.

“I just had a very racist situation happen to be me right here in Buckhead,” she said in an Instagram post.

Jackson McCoy is a popular radio personality and singer with a following of well over 90,000.

She says after placing her order an employee typed “darky” on her receipt instead of her name, “Why would you call me darky? He says don’t worry about it; don’t worry I know your name is Darlene. So why didn’t you put Darlene?”

She goes on the explain the employee refused to change it or give her a refund.

Jackson McCoy has taken on the help of Entertainment Attorney James Walker Jr. “She’s obviously very traumatized by this. She’s not enjoying this,” said Walker.

He says they’re demanding the employee be fired and for staff to undergo immediate diversity training, “We hope that the owner here looks at this as a teaching moment. We hope he looks at it as an opportunity to train his staff on diversity and racial sensitivity.”

Woody’s sent this statement regarding the incident:

Walker says they’ll be taking the necessary steps to ensure changes are made, “We hope that all the noise on social media will shake them up, enough to fix all three of their stores.”,

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor

Latest News

Woman accused of stealing wallets and credit cards at Henry County Yoga studio.
Woman accused of stealing wallets, credit cards at Henry Co. yoga studio
‘She deserves to be normal’: Clayton Co. single mother desperate for 2-year-old to get new heart
Body cam video shows alleged excessive force
Unidentified child killed in traffic incident in Norcross
*
3 dead after plane crash in Claxton