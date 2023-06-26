Woman accused of stealing wallets, credit cards at Henry Co. yoga studio

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Henry County are searching for a woman who is accused of stealing wallets and credit cards at a Yoga studio.

Police say the woman allegedly stole from the purses belonging to several students.

In one of the surveillance photos, the woman was pictured wearing what appeared to be blue jeans, a light-colored shirt, and a hat.

Anyone with information should contact Detective S. Harlan at 770-288-8494, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, photos, and videos to 770-220-7009.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.