Woman charged with animal cruelty after dead animals found in her yard

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old woman faces animal cruelty charges after police found multiple dead and malnourished animals on her property in Haralson County on Sunday.

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone that said they had not seen their neighbor identified as Bande Ruby-Jean Shaw in a week and they knew she had animals in her backyard.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sgt. Jarred Taylor responded to the 100 block of James Street.

“Sgt. Taylor walked into the backyard and found two dogs that appeared to be dehydrated and malnourished and they were in a small pen and had no water or food except for what the neighbor had just given to them,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sgt. Taylor went to a second small pen and observed two deceased goats with no food or water. There was a third pen with a chicken house with two dead chickens and one that was still alive.”

Animal Control responded and removed the dead animal carcasses, the sheriff’s office says.

Shaw turned herself in to the police in connection to the incident.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.