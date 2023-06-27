2 killed in crash on GA-400 in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were killed in a serious crash early Tuesday morning on GA-400 in Fulton County.

It happened in the northbound lanes of GA-400 between Northridge and Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell.

The Roswell Police Department says there are two fatalities involved and the Traffic Enforcement Unit is on scene investigating.

The northbound lanes of 400 are currently blocked in the area. Drivers can take Roswell Road or Holcomb Bridge Road to get onto 400 ahead of the crash.

