26-year-old man in custody in connection to deadly DeKalb Co. shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 26-year-old man is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a Chevron gas station on June 20, DeKalb County police say.

Around 8:30 p.m. on June 20, police responded to the 4700 block of Redan Road after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital, police say.

Nathan Weeks was identified by detectives as a suspect in the shooting.

The identity of the shooting victim was not released by police.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

