Atlanta police looking for people of interest in vandalism, larceny case

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a vandalism and larceny case.

Four men are accused of breaking into gaming machines at a convenience store at 844 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW June 23 and stealing money. Two of the men reportedly acted as lookouts during the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.