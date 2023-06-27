Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta police looking for people of interest in vandalism, larceny case

Men accused of stealing from gaming machines
Men accused of stealing from gaming machines(Atlanta Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are looking for the public’s help in identifying people of interest in a vandalism and larceny case.

Four men are accused of breaking into gaming machines at a convenience store at 844 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW June 23 and stealing money. Two of the men reportedly acted as lookouts during the break-in.

Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). There is a $2,000 reward for information.

