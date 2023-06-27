Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Victims of Atlanta child murders being honored with memorial at City Hall

By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will hold an unveiling ceremony Tuesday for the Atlanta Children’s Eternal Flame Memorial.

Mayor Andre Dickens, former mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will unveil a sculpture on June 27 to honor those lives that were cut short when 29 African American children, teens, and young adults, mostly boys, were snatched and murdered between July of 1979 and the spring of 1981. Their bodies were dumped on sidewalks and in rivers across Fulton, DeKalb, and Rockdale counties.

The murders shocked the city and sent fear throughout the community.

Wayne Williams is the man convicted of two of the murders, however, he maintains his innocence.

Williams’ guilt is widely disputed. In fact, the family that spoke when this memorial was announced said that they don’t believe he killed their loved one.

The Atlanta Children’s Memorial Task Force sent new DNA evidence to a Utah lab for testing. Those results are still not back yet, but they could provide more answers and bring closure to the families. Meanwhile, this memorial could bring them comfort.

“With this memorial, it will be a reminder to us that their lives will matter forever more,” said former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

“I will bring my children and grandchildren here and tell them about him,” said a family member of one of the victims.

This memorial will also represent the city’s gratitude to those who helped in search, recovery, and healing efforts.

Tuesday’s unveiling ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the grounds of City Hall.

RELATED CONTENT:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia

Latest News

Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
2 killed in crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Victims of Atlanta child murders being honored with memorial at City Hall
2 killed in crash on GA-400 in Roswell
‘Why would you call me darky?’ Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant
‘Why would you call me darky?’ | Calls for change at Atlanta restaurant