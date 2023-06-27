Cobb County sees spike in demand for annual free summer lunch program

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta is a hot spot for inflation, and prices have started to impact even the youngest in the area.

This summer marks the fourth year that the Cobb County Public Library System has partnered with Georgia Educational Resources to provide free meals. But this year, the county is noticing more families line up for free lunch at local libraries — and library staff believe demand is even higher.

“Definitely being in school impacts [hunger] versus being out for the summer,” said Alexandra Beswick, manager of the Cobb County Public Library System. “Kids might be at home. They might not always have that warm meal.”

Switzer Public Library serves free meals every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. At North Cobb Regional Library, meals are served every Monday, Tuesday and Friday. And at South Cobb Regional Library, meals are served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Beswick says the north and south Cobb libraries give out all their allotted meals. That’s more than 40 meals per day. Meanwhile, Switzer has seen a steady increase in demand from week to week this summer, with families from all walks of life participating.

“It is supplementing and helping families out,” said Beswick. “This might help stretch their food dollars a little further during the week to make sure their children are getting good meals, nutritious meals.”

In 2022, the Cobb County Public Library System and Georgia Education Resources partnership provided 26,950 meals to nearly 2,000 children.

Anyone 18 and under is eligible for a free meal. You do not need to present an ID. The program runs through the end of July.

You can learn more about Cobb County’s free summer lunch program by visiting the library system’s website here.

