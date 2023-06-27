Community meeting on proposed Brookhaven annexation held

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tuesday is your chance to get answers about a huge possible change for thousands of residents in DeKalb County.

Brookhaven is considering a plan to absorb two unincorporated neighborhoods.

Thousands of residents in the Toco Hills and Biltmore Acres neighborhoods could soon become Brookhaven.

Supporters started a petition and have already collected signatures from 60 percent of residents in those areas.

The annexation would mean a switch from county police to city Brookhaven police.

It’s a move some residents who frequently visit and shop in Toco Hills would appreciate.

“For Toco Hills to be a part of Brookhaven, maybe it would be safer,” said Julie Latham.

She says she still has some questions about the proposed annexation but believes overall it could be changed for the better.

“I think the police protection, you’re always a little worried how much more you’re going to pay for that, what that tradeoff is, but right now the police protection sounds like it’s going to be a positive improvement,” said Latham.

Toco Hills and Biltmore Acres would be placed in a special tax district for the first few years of the annexation.

They would pay slightly more for the Brookhaven services during that time, but would also work with Brookhaven city officials to prioritize certain projects and needs.

“We already have enough trouble with getting enough appropriate services in DeKalb County, it’s just stretch thin and this is just another erosion of that,” said Gail Richman.

If neighborhoods leave the county, Richman says she worries how that will impact services for her and other residents in Dekalb County.

“I’m personally not for it but whether or not you’re for it or not, you should be informed,” said Richman.

DeKalb District 2 and 6 Commissioners are hosting a meeting on the proposed Brookhaven annexation.

The community meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Central DeKalb Senior Center.

The city of Brookhaven will hold a public hearing on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.

The City of Brookhaven is set to vote on the annexation on July 25th.

