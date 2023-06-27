Costco cracking down on membership sharing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Shoppers will do just about anything to get a good deal these days, including sharing Costco membership cards with friends and family.

“It helps me because my friend has Sam’s and I have Costco and we just work together to get what we see the most on sale, which gas is cheaper. It helps us out in that way,” Costco customer Anielle Lenzer said.

But now Costco intends to start cracking down on membership sharing. The wholesale retailer’s website says, “We’ve noticed that non-member shoppers have been using membership cards that do not belong to them. As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers.”

“I literally have my sister’s card today and my best friend is in the car with me, and we all just shared the card I don’t know what I’d do because I can’t afford a Costco membership because I’m a student,” Lenzer said.

And while some Costco members favor the crackdown, we spoke with many others that are opposed.

“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with sharing a membership within your family. Obviously, there are people that are going to abuse that, people abuse everything, but I personally don’t have a problem with it,” Costco customer Debra McCormick said.

“I was shocked when I first saw it and I literally texted my sister and said I better start getting the same hairstyle as you so that when they check the picture we match,” Lenzer said.

Costco has stated online that primary and affiliate members can add one free household card for anyone over the age of 16 and living at the same address. Otherwise, a new membership will cost you $60 a year.

