Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Experts issue warning over connections between skin cancer and race

Skin cancer rates are about 30 times higher for white Americans compared to minority groups.
By Savannah Louie
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As more people spend time outside during the summer, experts issue a warning about the dangers of skin cancer.

Oncologist Dr. Stephen Szabo at Piedmont Hospital warned everyone is at risk for skin cancer; however, a person’s genes might increase their risk.

Skin cancer rates are about 30 times higher for white Americans compared to minority groups.

People of color report more severe cases of skin cancer, typically on parts of the body that are more difficult to diagnose.

“The palms of your hands, soles of your feet, and under your nails,” said Dr. Szabo. “It’s a lower prevalence, but when it is diagnosed the prognosis is not as good.”

The CDC reports Black patients have a five-year survival rate of 66%, while white patients have a five-year survival rate of 90%.

Some experts call for more diversity in studies and curricula of skin cancer to make sure everyone is educated about sun safety and knows risk factors.

Skin cancer is one of the five most common cancers in the U.S. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, cases have steadily increased over the past several decades.

Dr. Szabo said the key to improving skin cancer rates is to protect the youngest generation. A significant amount of sun damage he sees in adult patients is a result of exposure decades earlier.

“The consequences as an adult really occurred when we were a kid,” said Dr. Szabo.

Dr. Szabo said sunscreen is the most important tool a person can use to protect themselves, and recommends reapplying often – especially after spending time in the water. Dr. Szabo also advises parents bring their children indoors for breaks from the sun if possible, and to avoid spending hours in direct sunlight.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.
Costco cracking down on membership sharing
Photo of sinkhole on street in Midtown
Crews working to repair large sinkhole along busy Midtown Atlanta street
DeKalb County
Community meeting on proposed Brookhaven annexation held
Former Haralson Co. jailers sentenced for providing tobacco to inmates