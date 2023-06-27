Experts issue warning over connections between skin cancer and race

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As more people spend time outside during the summer, experts issue a warning about the dangers of skin cancer.

Oncologist Dr. Stephen Szabo at Piedmont Hospital warned everyone is at risk for skin cancer; however, a person’s genes might increase their risk.

Skin cancer rates are about 30 times higher for white Americans compared to minority groups.

People of color report more severe cases of skin cancer, typically on parts of the body that are more difficult to diagnose.

“The palms of your hands, soles of your feet, and under your nails,” said Dr. Szabo. “It’s a lower prevalence, but when it is diagnosed the prognosis is not as good.”

The CDC reports Black patients have a five-year survival rate of 66%, while white patients have a five-year survival rate of 90%.

Some experts call for more diversity in studies and curricula of skin cancer to make sure everyone is educated about sun safety and knows risk factors.

Skin cancer is one of the five most common cancers in the U.S. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, cases have steadily increased over the past several decades.

Dr. Szabo said the key to improving skin cancer rates is to protect the youngest generation. A significant amount of sun damage he sees in adult patients is a result of exposure decades earlier.

“The consequences as an adult really occurred when we were a kid,” said Dr. Szabo.

Dr. Szabo said sunscreen is the most important tool a person can use to protect themselves, and recommends reapplying often – especially after spending time in the water. Dr. Szabo also advises parents bring their children indoors for breaks from the sun if possible, and to avoid spending hours in direct sunlight.

