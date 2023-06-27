Fireworks, food, fun: Everything you need to know about Look Up Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Are you ready for the nation’s largest metropolitan fireworks show?

We have just three days until Look Up Atlanta is here! At this family-friendly event, attendees are free to enjoy live music, eat delicious food, and — of course — watch colorful fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July.

With an event this big, you’re sure to have questions. Atlanta News First, whose parent company Gray Television is one of the event’s sponsors, is here to answer them.

When and where is Look Up Atlanta?

Look up Atlanta is on July 1 from 5-10 p.m. It’s located downtown at Centennial Olympic Park. You can view the event map here.

How do I get there?

There are a few different ways you can get to the park on Saturday.

Driving

If you plan on driving to Look Up Atlanta, you can park at the Red Deck or Green Deck parking garages. Parking at the Red Deck will cost $10, while parking at the Green Deck is included with a VIP ticket. Both decks are close to the park. The Georgia World Congress Center, which owns the decks, recommends that you book parking before the event.

Ride sharing

You can also use a ride share service to get to Look Up Atlanta. A good place to set your location to is the Andrew Young International Transportation Terminal, which is off of Centennial Olympic Park Drive and next to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Public transportation

If you want to take MARTA downtown, your two best stops are the Peachtree Center station or the Georgia World Congress Center/CNN station. Both are a short walking distance to the park.

What can I bring?

To keep all attendees safe, there are a few rules on what items you can bring. Bags larger than 12 inches long, 12 inches wide and six inches high are not allowed. If you want to pass through lines faster, bring a small clear bag. Pets, balls, coolers and tents are also prohibited.

Who will be performing?

This year’s headliner is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which is in its 78th season. It’s one of the nation’s leading orchestras, performing more than 150 concerts every year. Alongside the instruments is the volunteer Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus, which has more than 200 people.

Several local artists will also share their music with audiences as part of the Georgia Talent Showcase. Some prominent names include neo-soul singer and songwriter Lola Ladae’, singer and event host Vince Ashton and electric violinist Michelle Winters.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local artists featured at upcoming Look Up Atlanta

How can I get tickets?

You can buy tickets at Look Up Atlanta’s website here.

General admission tickets are $10. These tickets include lawn seating, fun activities from Atlanta’s top sports teams and access to Appetite Avenue.

If you want a more premium experience, Adult VIP Village tickets cost $50 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under. These include Green Deck parking, a better viewing area for on-stage performances and dedicated restrooms and bars.

Tickets are selling out fast, so make sure you buy yours soon! And if you can’t go, be sure to watch the event live on Peachtree TV.

