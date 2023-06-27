First Alert Forecast: Hot and sunny Tuesday on the way

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A cold front is now to our south, and some drier air now ushers in. This will give us lots of sunshine and lower humidity, but it will still be hot.

Temperatures today will climb near 90 degrees, continuing what will be nothing short of a hot work week ahead.

We will stay dry through mid week with temperatures rising into the low 90s.

Thursday, we will watch for a potential wave of storms to roll through parts of the area -- a very similar system to what moved in Sunday.

If this batch of storms moves through, this will prevent temperatures from climbing into the mid 90s, and could bring isolated severe storms.

The end of the week looks slightly more unsettled as showers and thunderstorms ride around a ridge that will be in place. This same ridge, will also be the culprit for mid 90s on the way for Friday and Saturday.

Now, not only will it be hot, but humid. Expect “feels like” temperatures to soar into the triple digits as early as Thursday and continue through the weekend.

That ridge will weaken and a cold front will approach come Sunday and Monday which will slightly increase storm coverage and cool temperatures from the mid 90s to low 90s.

Of course, come the weekend and start of next week, the forecast could impact Fourth of July Weekend festivities. We will be keeping a close eye on this forecast as it progresses through the week.

