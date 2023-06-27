Look Up Atlanta
Former Haralson Co. jailers sentenced for providing tobacco to inmates

(Source: Raycom Media)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two former Haralson County detention officers have been convicted of providing tobacco to inmates, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sonja Jean Goodin and Brandy Joelle Guthrie both plead guilty to charges of violation of oath of office and procuring tobacco products for inmates.

“I am proud of the work put in by those at the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office during this difficult case. Within weeks of me taking office, the information that started this case came to light, and the investigation was started,” said Haralson County Sheriff Stacy Williams. “I said it then and I say it now, those who conspire and attempt these criminal acts will be charged and prosecuted. This administration and our employees will continue to hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism. I would like to thank the District Attorney’s Office for their work to prosecute the individuals involved in this case.”

Goodin and Guthrie were allegedly part of an 11-person smuggling ring along with two inmates and “several outside contacts.”

Both were sentenced to five years and they must serve the first year in prison followed by four years of probation.

