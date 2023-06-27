Georgia Lottery began 30 years ago, June 29, 1993

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of Georgia college graduates likely weren’t even born when the program that would change their lives came into existence.

The Georgia Lottery sold its first ticket on June 29, 1993, and its first week sales of more than 52 million tickets set a new opening week lottery sales record. Since then, it has generated almost $20 billion to the state for education, and more than 1.8 million students have received lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and grants.

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp is marking the lottery’s 30th anniversary with officials at the state capitol.

In 1990, a Georgia lieutenant governor named Zell Miller rode the issue of a merit-based lottery strictly for education into the governor’s mansion. The idea was by no means a sure thing: the constitutional amendment allowing it only passed by about 100,000 votes.

Opponents of any sort of gambling - be it for education or otherwise - still remain. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly failed to pass a proposal that would generate education revenues through online sports betting. More than $50 billion was wagered on sports last year, all legally, according to data compiled by the American Gaming Association. Sportsbooks are projected to spend $2 billion on advertising this year, partnering with the NFL and other major sports leagues to expand business.

Supporters have been trying for years to place such a measure before voters, and have come up short each time.

