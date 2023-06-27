Look Up Atlanta
Georgia Lottery began 30 years ago, June 29, 1993

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp is marking the lottery’s 30th anniversary with officials at the state capitol.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Millions of Georgia college graduates likely weren’t even born when the program that would change their lives came into existence.

The Georgia Lottery sold its first ticket on June 29, 1993, and its first week sales of more than 52 million tickets set a new opening week lottery sales record. Since then, it has generated almost $20 billion to the state for education, and more than 1.8 million students have received lottery-funded HOPE scholarships and grants.

These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Smoking rates among adults are down, but vaping rates are up among young adults.

In 1990, a Georgia lieutenant governor named Zell Miller rode the issue of a merit-based lottery strictly for education into the governor’s mansion. The idea was by no means a sure thing: the constitutional amendment allowing it only passed by about 100,000 votes.

Opponents of any sort of gambling - be it for education or otherwise - still remain. Earlier this year, the Georgia General Assembly failed to pass a proposal that would generate education revenues through online sports betting. More than $50 billion was wagered on sports last year, all legally, according to data compiled by the American Gaming Association. Sportsbooks are projected to spend $2 billion on advertising this year, partnering with the NFL and other major sports leagues to expand business.

Wanna bet? Online sports betting becomes political issue in Georgia 2022 midterms
Sports betting back on political agenda | Senate hijacks soap box derby bill

Supporters have been trying for years to place such a measure before voters, and have come up short each time.

