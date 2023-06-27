Georgia’s largest school district recruiting bilingual teachers from Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County Public School leaders are making the trip across the Caribbean to visit three universities in Puerto Rico.

They’re looking for bilingual teachers, both new and experienced. The district has already hired 6 qualified teachers in just a two-week span.

“Hispanic students are the largest population of students we have in Gwinnett County Public Schools,” said Dr. Rodriguez Johnson, diversity recruiter for Gwinnett County Public Schools.

To better serve the district’s 34 percent of Latino students, Dr. Johnson says recruiting Latino and bilingual teachers is a priority. Gwinnett County Public Schools hired 89 Latino educators in 2020 to 2021 academic year and 197 Latino educators this past school year.

“We really want to make sure all our students are successful, so having individuals who can relate to them and look like them is extremely important to us,” he said.

Dr. Gabriel Zaragoza also knows how important this effort is. The Hopkins Elementary School principal grew up in Atlanta but went to kindergarten and didn’t know how to speak English.

“I didn’t have any teachers who were Latino or spoke Spanish, so I was always looking for someone who looked like me [who] I can relate to,” said Dr. Zaragoza.

Aside from bridging language and cultural barriers, Dr. Zaragoza says it’s about providing students with positive, successful role models who look just like them. And the teachers coming from Puerto Rico definitely meet that criteria.

“When they are in the classroom and they can aspire to be anything they want, they have those role models right in front of them,” he said.

