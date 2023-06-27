Look Up Atlanta
Gordon Co. woman, juvenile charged for convenience store burglary, police say

Ashley Renee Bennett
Ashley Renee Bennett(Gordon County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAINVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gordon County woman has been arrested after her two children robbed a convenience store, according to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at a convenience store in Plainville around 4 p.m. June 26 in response to a burglary report. According to police, the owner said the store’s front door had been smashed in with a large rock and vapes and other tobacco products were taken from the store.

Security footage revealed the burglars were two boys, aged eight and 15. According to police, the boy could be overheard talking to their mother in the footage.

The boys led police to their mother when questioned. The boys were not arrested, but the 15-year-old will face charges.

Deputies arrested Ashley Renee Bennett at an apartment complex where they believed she was selling the stolen goods. Police say Bennett admitted to receiving the vapes and said there had been several break-ins at the business over the weekend.

Bennett has been charged with theft by receiving stolen property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

