Gwinnett Co. police looking for women accused of stealing sunglasses

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

Two women allegedly stole three pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,200 from the Sunglass Hut at 3333 Buford Dr. on May 27. According to the incident report, the two women walked into the store around 8 p.m., grabbed the three pairs while pretending to look at them, and walked out of the store. The three pairs were a Prada pair worth $517, a Versace pair worth $372, and a Burberry pair worth $380.

The first woman is a “heavy set” Black woman with long black hair, a blue top, and jean shorts, according to police. The second is a Black woman with long black hair, a tan dress, and a black and white bag.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

