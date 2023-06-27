Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gwinnett Co. police looking for women accused of stealing sunglasses

Women accused of stealing sunglasses
Women accused of stealing sunglasses(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County police are looking for two women accused of stealing more than $1,000 worth of sunglasses.

Two women allegedly stole three pairs of sunglasses worth more than $1,200 from the Sunglass Hut at 3333 Buford Dr. on May 27. According to the incident report, the two women walked into the store around 8 p.m., grabbed the three pairs while pretending to look at them, and walked out of the store. The three pairs were a Prada pair worth $517, a Versace pair worth $372, and a Burberry pair worth $380.

The first woman is a “heavy set” Black woman with long black hair, a blue top, and jean shorts, according to police. The second is a Black woman with long black hair, a tan dress, and a black and white bag.

Anyone with information should contact Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Jimmy Carter Oil Painting
Jimmy Carter oil painting sells for $225K at auction
Emmanuel Hollins and an X-ray showing injuries.
Man allegedly shot by Lyft driver in DeKalb County seeks action
The Southeast’s largest fireworks show has returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown...
Fireworks, food, fun: Everything you need to know about Look Up Atlanta
Photo of Dynzell Sigers
Metro Atlanta man spends thousands on limb lengthening surgery
Sketch
Norcross police identify ‘all parties’ except victim in traffic incident