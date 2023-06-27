Look Up Atlanta
Mall of Georgia evacuated as firefighters staunch early-morning flames

(Canva)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Buford, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gwinnett County firefighters evacuated the Mall of Georgia Tuesday morning after a storage room fire broke out.

At 5:38 a.m., fire crews responded to a bystander’s 911 call, according to a release from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. The fire, which was burning in a back room behind one of the Buford mall’s food court restaurants, was extinguished using the building’s sprinkler system and a hose. No injuries were reported.

Investigators determined the fire was an accident caused by a light fixture’s electrical wiring.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

