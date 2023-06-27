Man allegedly shot by Lyft driver in DeKalb County seeks action

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta man who claims his Lyft driver shot him in the head, blinding him in one eye, is demanding answers more than two years later.

Emmanuel Hollins and his attorney, Michael Jones, held a press conference Tuesday detailing how Hollins’ life was forever changed on the evening of Dec. 28, 2020, and their ongoing call for justice in the case.

“These last two years have been hell,” said Hollins. “There are more days these last two years I’ve not wanted to be here than in my whole life.”

Hollins requested a Lyft and was headed to an apartment complex on Candler Road in Decatur when about 30 minutes into the ride, he realized he put in the wrong drop-off location. He said when he changed the destination, which was less than a mile from the original location, the driver feared she wouldn’t get paid.

“She didn’t believe me or understand me and said there was something wrong with her phone signal,” he recalled.

The driver eventually dropped Hollins off at the apartment complex. However, moments after he got out of the car, he heard a popping sound. He was shot in the back of the head, the bullet reportedly lodged in his forehead.

“I would have pulled over on the side of the road, told you to get out,” Hollins said. “I would have called the police. Anything else but just shoot somebody in the back of the head.”

Hollins had to undergo several surgeries and is now legally blind in his right eye. He said he still suffers from mental and emotional pain related to the shooting. He also racked up tens of thousands of dollars in medical debt.

“I just don’t understand if someone’s walking away from your car, how you can feel they’re a threat to you,” he said “I didn’t look back at the car. I didn’t start yelling at her or anything.

Atlanta News First’s Zac Summers spoke with the Lyft driver on Tuesday afternoon. She claimed to have a witness who was on the phone that night and heard Hollins threaten her. The driver said she needed to talk to her lawyer before saying anything else. She never called back.

“He’s lucky to even be alive today,” said Michael Jones, Hollins’ attorney.

While the driver was arrested for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting of Hollins, she posted bail four days later. She has yet to be formally charged and prosecuted. Jones and Hollins said that must happen.

“We believe she tried to kill him no doubt,” Jones said. “We trust that the prosecution will do what they’re supposed to do.”

Jones has also filed a lawsuit against Lyft, on his client’s behalf, accusing the company of negligent hiring and retention practices. Online jail records show the driver was previously arrested for battery in 2010.

A spokesperson for the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office sent the following response to our inquiry into this case:

“The case in question is still being investigated by the Office of the DeKalb County District Attorney. Our office takes this case seriously. The prosecutor and her team made initial contact with Mr. Hollins soon after the incident and have made attempts to have regular contact with him since early 2021. Charges are forthcoming pending the receipt of records required from Mr. Hollins and his attorney.”

Lyft told Atlanta News First the driver is no longer on the platform. The company’s driver and rider safety policy can be found here.

