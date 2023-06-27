Marietta synagogue chooses light over evil after antisemitic rally

MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, dozens of kids crowded into the Chabad of Cobb synagogue in Marietta.

Rabbi Ephraim Silverman said his community was putting extra emphasis on Jewish pride.

In a video posted on Facebook, you can hear a rowdy call-and-response cheer from adults to the campers.

This summer camp came just two days after an antisemitic group rallied outside the synagogue.

The Anti-Defamation League identified the group as the Goyim Defense League, an anti-Semitic national organization.

The group was seen earlier in Macon and Warner Robins, Ga.

“Go home Nazis,” yelled someone who showed up to counter-protest against the presence of the Goyim Defense League.

On Monday, a scheduled rally in support of the synagogue was postponed to help lower the temperature surrounding the Jewish community.

An organizer told Atlanta News First they’re hoping to reschedule later this week. They wanted to make sure the Chabad of Cobb family knew the greater metro Atlanta community supported them.

Rabbi Silverman in an interview on Saturday evening said he was leading with light over darkness.

“Ultimately when we see and experience this kind of darkness, I think the most important, most powerful, and potent response is to increase in light,” said Silverman.

In Georgia, between 2021 and 2022, antisemitic incidences increased from 40 to 70, according to the anti-defamation league.

One of the rising tactics, antisemitic flyers have been left at countless metro Atlanta homes.

“And they’re becoming more brazen, it’s not just leaflets in a driveway,” said Sam Olens, who is Jewish and the former attorney general for Georgia.

Olens said the group on Saturday did not do anything illegal but characterized their showing as “vile.”

“Until you damage property, until you injure a person, until there is a real threat or injury to the person, it’s protected by the first amendment,” Olens said in an interview with Atlanta News First on Monday.

Olens would like to see the state’s hate-crime law beefed up. He also supported the recent legislation to define antisemitism.

That legislation stalled in the latest legislative session.

Olens said true progress against these acts of hatred starts in the classroom.

“We need to teach civility. We need to teach history. We need to teach the need for everyone to be tolerant. No people should be in fear because they’re quote a little different and that needs to start at the home and in the schools,” said Olens.

Similar flyers and packages have been found throughout metro Atlanta in 2023. Flyers have been found in Athens, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Roswell, and Atlanta. They were also found earlier this week in Mariet

Over the weekend, the Chabad of Cobb posted this statement on social media following the antisemitic rally:

We are extremely appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support and concern from all segments of the community. We have been in communication with Cobb County officials, who have identified these individuals as part of a small group that travel around the country in order to spread their hateful message. East Cobb has been a wonderful home to a flourishing Jewish community for many years. These individuals do not represent the sentiments of the citizens of East Cobb. We are working closely with Cobb County officials and the Police Department to ensure the security and safety of our campus. There is no threat whatsoever at this time. Ultimately, we must remember that the most potent response to darkness is to increase in light. Let’s use this unfortunate incident to increase in acts of goodness and kindness, Jewish pride, and greater Jewish engagement.

