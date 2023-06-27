Look Up Atlanta
McDonald's crew member wins $10K after being gifted lottery scratch-off


FILE: A jury in Florida says McDonald’s and a franchise holder are fault after a hot Chicken McNugget from a Happy Meal fell on a little girl’s leg and caused second-degree burns.(Fibonacci Blue / CC BY 2.0)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A local McDonald’s employee had an extraordinary day of work last month after being gifted a winning lottery ticket worth $10,000.

Unique Murphy, who works at the McDonald’s chain restaurant in Redan, Stone Mountain, won big when her supervisor gifted her a scratch-off as a thank you for her customer satisfaction rate.

When Murphy went on break, she decided to scratch the ticket, realizing very quickly that she had won $10,000. According to the McDonald’s “Thank You Crew,” Murphy immediately called her mom to share the news. She later put the money toward a burial for her sister, who passed away in February.

“Unique Murphy is ready for what the future holds,” wrote Hafzah Khan, public relations coordinator for the campaign. “In the future, she even plans on owning her own store.”

The McDonald’s “Thank You Crew” encourages customers and managers to recognize stand-out employees who are making a difference in their communities. To participate and share a positive employee story, click here.

