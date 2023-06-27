Metro Atlanta man spends thousands on limb lengthening surgery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta man is now several inches taller after undergoing limb lengthening surgery on his legs.

Dynzell Sigers traveled to Turkey and spent thousands of dollars for the procedure to become six feet tall.

“I feel amazing, I didn’t realize how much height would affect my life,” Sigers said.

Sigers told Atlanta News First he realized he wasn’t that tall at the age of 15, after a girl he was interested in made a comment.

Six months ago, Sigers decided to make a permanent change.

The 27-year-old went through the process at the Live Life Taller Center in Istanbul.

“They cut the bone, insert a rod in it that extends and they insert a device that connects to the rod from outside the leg to the inside through pins,” he said. “And you turn the key and it lengthens the rod every day.”

It took four procedures and cost about $80,000.

Sigers said it was worth it, even the pain.

Though he is still recovering, he is able to walk around and even work out.

“I just always wanted to be taller and I knew there were more perks to being taller,” he said. “But I had no idea height would change my life this drastically.”

