Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Metro Atlanta man spends thousands on limb lengthening surgery

Photo of Dynzell Sigers
Photo of Dynzell Sigers(Atlanta News First)
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta man is now several inches taller after undergoing limb lengthening surgery on his legs.

Dynzell Sigers traveled to Turkey and spent thousands of dollars for the procedure to become six feet tall.

“I feel amazing, I didn’t realize how much height would affect my life,” Sigers said.

Sigers told Atlanta News First he realized he wasn’t that tall at the age of 15, after a girl he was interested in made a comment.

Six months ago, Sigers decided to make a permanent change.

The 27-year-old went through the process at the Live Life Taller Center in Istanbul.

“They cut the bone, insert a rod in it that extends and they insert a device that connects to the rod from outside the leg to the inside through pins,” he said. “And you turn the key and it lengthens the rod every day.”

It took four procedures and cost about $80,000.

Sigers said it was worth it, even the pain.

Though he is still recovering, he is able to walk around and even work out.

“I just always wanted to be taller and I knew there were more perks to being taller,” he said. “But I had no idea height would change my life this drastically.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Jimmy Carter Oil Painting
Jimmy Carter oil painting sells for $225K at auction
Emmanuel Hollins and an X-ray showing injuries.
Man allegedly shot by Lyft driver in DeKalb County seeks action
The Southeast’s largest fireworks show has returned to Centennial Olympic Park in downtown...
Fireworks, food, fun: Everything you need to know about Look Up Atlanta
Sketch
Norcross police identify ‘all parties’ except victim in traffic incident