New memorial unveiled to honor victims of Atlanta Child Murders

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Tuesday, Atlanta officials unveiled a new memorial to honor the 30 victims of the Atlanta Child Murders.

The 55-foot-long remembrance wall sits outside Atlanta City Hall with a shelf dedicated to each victim.

“Trouble don’t last always. And I thank God for the memorial here today,” said Sheila Baltazar, who’s stepson Patrick Baltazar was among those murdered during this dark period in Atlanta’s history.

According to officials, Patrick Baltazar was found dead in 1981. His cause of death was strangulation.

“He got snatched, you know what I’m saying. And it could have happened to anybody,” said Sheila Baltazar.

Former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said this memorial was set to show that these victims will be valued and remembered for generations to come.

It also is set to serve as a promise to the families to continue investigating those responsible for the murders.

Wayne Williams was arrested and convicted for the deaths of two of the young adults. Many have tied him to the children’s murders.

On Tuesday, some family members of the victims told Atlanta News First they are not convinced he is solely responsible.

“They never found the person who took my brother,” said Thomas Richardson, brother of Christopher Richardson.

“They never found the person that took him. They said that this person [Williams] did it, but I don’t think so,” said Thomas Richardson.

According to Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum, this is still an open investigation.

Chief Shierbaum told Atlanta News First that he has two seasoned investigators dedicated to this case. They are also working in conjunction with an investigator from the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office.

“They are going through many different files from a number of years ago. We have submitted additional DNA for analysis and we anticipate that will occur again in the future,” said Chief Schierbaum.

“As this case progresses, we are using all the technology that is available, the dedication of the police department. We know there are families that still seek closure and so we’re working to see if we can bring that closure. And if it’s appropriate, charges can still be made our department is committed to do that,” he said.

On Tuesday, Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens remembered the tense nature of the City growing up in Atlanta during the time of the Child Murders.

He highlighted former mayor Maynard Jackson starting the ‘Camp Best Friends’ as a safe outlet for Atlanta kids.

Camp Best Friends is still in operation 40-plus years later.

Atlanta City Councilmemebr Michael Julian Bond said it was at this camp that he got his first job as a counselor.

He said a former classmate was among those who was murdered during the Atlanta Child Murders.

Bond said he feels Atlanta is still coping with this tragic period.

“I don’t think we’ve ever fully exhaled. But we’ve learned to try to keep breathing, keeping living, keep going,” Bond said.

