Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Pepsi to sell cola-infused sauces for Fourth of July

Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.
Pepsi made its first-ever condiment for July 4.(PEPSI)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nothing says Fourth of July like a hot dog at a ballpark, and now Pepsi wants to get in on the tradition.

The beverage brand is releasing its first-ever condiment, “Pepsi Colachup.”

The special sauce has caramel notes and citrusy pops of Pepsi-Cola. It’s infused with Pepsi, smoked tomatoes, cinnamon, thyme, oregano, paprika, onions, and ketchup.

The limited edition sauce is available July 4 at four U.S. ballparks: Chase Field in Phoenix, Yankee Stadium in New York, Target Field in Minneapolis, and Comerica Park in Detroit.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

Latest News

A fallen Springboro officer’s grandson has been sworn into duty 40 years after his line-of-duty...
Officer joins force 40 years after grandfather killed on duty
The Marriott Marquis, left, and the Hyatt Regency McCormick Place, center, stand above The...
Canadian wildfires are causing unhealthy air quality again in Chicago, other parts of US
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.
Costco cracking down on membership sharing
Photo of sinkhole on street in Midtown
Crews working to repair large sinkhole along busy Midtown Atlanta street