Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

At least 1 dead in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

One person has died and one person was injured in a shooting near a busy intersection in Decatur on Monday evening, police say.
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and one person was injured in a shooting near a busy intersection in Decatur on Monday evening, police say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and New Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County.

Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area investigating.

Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County(Atlanta News First)
Deadly shooting near a busy intersection in Decatur under investigation.
Deadly shooting near a busy intersection in Decatur under investigation.(Atlanta News First)

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Stay with Atlanta News First for details as they come into our newsroom.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
A bit more rain and storm activity is possible early Monday
First Alert Forecast | A few more showers and storms are possible early Monday!
A downed tree landed on power lines and pulled a power pole down at the intersection of West...
Severe weather downs trees, knocks out power to thousands across north Georgia
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor

Latest News

At least 1 dead in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say
Alexander Weigard, 27, and Ali Ibrahim, 30, are wanted by police for defrauding customers at a...
Police searching for suspects in Gwinnett Co. car dealership fraud case
Singer Jacquees charged in connection to fighting in Buford
Marietta synagogue choose light over evil after antisemitic rally