At least 1 dead in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person has died and one person was injured in a shooting near a busy intersection in Decatur on Monday evening, police say.

Police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Wesley Chapel Road and New Snapfinger Woods Drive in DeKalb County.

Multiple police cruisers were seen in the area investigating.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

