Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Sex offender allegedly used drone to spy on neighbor

A man allegedly used a drone to spy on a Rhode Island woman inside her home. (Credit: WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By WJAR Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) - A Rhode Island woman is speaking out after a drone was allegedly caught peering inside her home last week.

Stephanie Merola said she was getting ready to take a shower on Wednesday when she briefly went to check something in her home office. While in there, she heard a sound she thought was coming from her pool.

Merola followed the sound and realized that it was not the pool but a drone.

“And I saw it hovering over my bathroom window,” she said.

Merola said the gadget took off when she started yelling at it, and it eventually crashed into the hedges.

It fell to the ground and she dunked it in water, disabling it.

“I don’t know what would have happened. Like, what could still be going on if I didn’t catch it?” she said.

A Cranston Police Department investigation and independent work by Merola herself linked the drone back to Christopher Jones, Merola’s neighbor and a convicted sex offender.

Jones admitted to police that he was flying the drone and was charged with a felony count of video voyeurism.

According to a police report, officers recovered a SIM card used to record video and photos.

Merola says she was unsettled to learn about Jones’s past and expressed concern for her neighborhood and her daughter.

“That’s all that kept going through my head is just him possibly peeking at my daughter playing, getting dressed, her in the bath. That’s all that’s just been going through my mind. I just feel like, you know, once you’re a sex offender, you should always have to register as a sex offender. That’s not something that goes away,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees
Lincoln County teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
Teen saves classmate choking on marble during summer school
An employee displays some of the varieties of disposable electronic cigarette devices...
Thousands of unauthorized vapes are pouring into the US despite the FDA crackdown on fruity flavors