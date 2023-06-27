Look Up Atlanta
Teacher forced student to eat his own vomit, documents say


A teacher at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg, Ind., was caught on video making a child eats his own vomit with a spoon, according to documents.(Source: WRTV/CNN)
By WRTV staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WRTV) - One Indiana teacher has voluntarily surrendered her teaching license after being caught on video forcing a child to eat his own vomit.

It allegedly happened at Brown Elementary School in Brownsburg.

Police were first contacted in April about a report that a student had been mistreated during lunch.

Surveillance video of the February incident was found through a search warrant.

According to documents, video shows an instructor handing the 7-year-old boy a spoon and ordering him to eat some of his own vomit off a tray.

He does. Then he is told to clean it up.

Five staff members have been charged with neglect of a dependent or failure to report. Only two of them were licensed teachers.

The Department of Education has filed a complaint to revoke the license of the second teacher involved.

The other employees were either fired or resigned.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

