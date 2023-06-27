Woman seeks to change healthcare system for people with disabilities

Look Up Atlanta
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Colorado woman is here in Atlanta for the RISE Women in Health Care Leadership Summit, working to make life easier for people with disabilities.

Chanda Hinton is a healthcare advocate for people with physical disabilities and the executive director of the Chanda Center for Health, a healthcare clinic that serves people with disabilities.

”When I was nine years old I was accidentally shot in the back of the neck. I have a spinal cord injury, I have mobility limitations. I can’t move from the waist down,” said Hinton.

“The biggest change we need to see in healthcare is having more disability-competent healthcare providers,” said Hinton.

”I am hoping that people take away a sense of empowerment, new ideas of how to live life, how to show up at work, and how to be better leaders for the teams that they lead,” said Ana Handshuh with the RISE Women in Health Care Leadership Summit.

The room is made up of people from across the country who have leadership positions in healthcare.

”I have been in the healthcare industry for many years now. I think one of the things that is unique and incredibly energizing about our community is the number of women that continue to enter it and how we as women can support each other,” said Vandna Bhrany a healthcare worker who works here in Georgia.

For Hinton, the conference is another opportunity to talk about inclusion and equity.

“Oftentimes we look at healthcare as this very big system, this very complex system that none of us have influence on,” said Hinton “I want women in healthcare to know that they have power that they have the ability to make change.”

