1 injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to an Atlanta area hospital after a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Multiple police cruisers were also seen in the area of the 2400 block of Fairburn Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.