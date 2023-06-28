Look Up Atlanta
1 injured in Atlanta shooting, police say

Shooting in Atlanta under investigation
Shooting in Atlanta under investigation(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting in Atlanta on Tuesday evening, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to an Atlanta area hospital after a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

Multiple police cruisers were also seen in the area of the 2400 block of Fairburn Road near the Ben Hill Recreation Center.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates.

