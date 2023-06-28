19-year-old with identical twin wanted for murder in Paulding County

HIRAM, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities in Paulding County are searching for a young man accused of murder – and the 19-year-old has an identical twin, according to the Paulding County Sherrif’s Office.

Police believe that Devon Michael Gandy shot and killed 18-year-old Katherine Castillo-Martinez, per a statement from the sheriff’s office. On June 24, authorities responded to multiple gunshot reports in the Nebo Ridge Estates mobile home community in Hiram near 9 a.m. Castillo-Martinez, who was found injured inside 61 Barbee Path Lot 36, was taken to the hospital and later died.

Gandy’s twin brother was not involved in the incident, but several other parties were, according to the release. It is unclear who those parties are.

The United States Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Paulding County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Gandy. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Tip Line at 770 443-3047.

