2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won the top prize in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but two lucky Georgians did win $10,000 each.

Both of the lucky players matched four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers for June 27 are 8, 34, 35, 41, 52, and the Mega Ball is 12.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $368 million for Friday’s drawing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.