2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing

Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.(Mega Millions/MGN Online)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - No one won the top prize in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but two lucky Georgians did win $10,000 each.

Both of the lucky players matched four white ball numbers and the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers for June 27 are 8, 34, 35, 41, 52, and the Mega Ball is 12.

The Mega Millions jackpot now climbs to $368 million for Friday’s drawing.

