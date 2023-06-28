Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bear reportedly spotted in Alpharetta neighborhood, city says

(Mukhtar Khan | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Alpharetta said a bear had been spotted in the Chelsea Walk neighborhood.

A photo taken by a resident and shared on the city’s Facebook page shows the bear walking on the Alpha Loop. The city said that “one or two bears” visit the city every year.

“These are typically young animals who have become old enough to find a territory of their own, and the creeks, streams, and web of wooded areas that lace Alpharetta and surrounding communities are inviting passages as they seek new habitat,” the city said in a Facebook post.

To avoid attracting the bear, don’t leave out food, clean your grill and secure your garbage can. If you see the bear, make enough noise to scare it off.

Don’t try to get an up close and personal picture.

The City of Alpharetta has received reports from residents of the Chelsea Walk Neighborhood of a young bear being seen...

Posted by City of Alpharetta GA on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

An Atlanta News First special investigation
SHIELDED: Disarming abusers and the search for solutions
Thieves target employees' cars at Amazon delivery hub in Forest Park, GA
Thieves target cars of Amazon employees in Forest Park
Robert Vandel
Lawsuit: Fulton County Schools, charter system enabled a child predator
Devon Gandy, 19, is wanted in Paulding County for murder.
19-year-old with identical twin wanted for murder in Paulding County