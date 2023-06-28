Bear reportedly spotted in Alpharetta neighborhood, city says

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Alpharetta said a bear had been spotted in the Chelsea Walk neighborhood.

A photo taken by a resident and shared on the city’s Facebook page shows the bear walking on the Alpha Loop. The city said that “one or two bears” visit the city every year.

“These are typically young animals who have become old enough to find a territory of their own, and the creeks, streams, and web of wooded areas that lace Alpharetta and surrounding communities are inviting passages as they seek new habitat,” the city said in a Facebook post.

To avoid attracting the bear, don’t leave out food, clean your grill and secure your garbage can. If you see the bear, make enough noise to scare it off.

Don’t try to get an up close and personal picture.

The City of Alpharetta has received reports from residents of the Chelsea Walk Neighborhood of a young bear being seen... Posted by City of Alpharetta GA on Wednesday, June 28, 2023

