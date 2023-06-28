Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Boil water advisory issued for several businesses along Hwy 85 in Riverdale

(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for several businesses along Highway 85 in Clayton County.

This is only for businesses along the west side of Highway 85 in Riverdale between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive.

This goes for the Hotlanta Wings restaurant, Foot Locker, Del Taco, Atlanta Check Cashers, Wendy’s, Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry, and Taco Bell.

These businesses have been notified and have been advised what to do.

A Clayton County Water Authority crew was repairing a broken fire hydrant in the area when the hydrant blew out.

Officials say they expect to lift the precautionary advisory by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Massive sinkhole in Midtown Atlanta
Large sinkhole caused by break in lateral sewer line, Atlanta Watershed says
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
2 killed in crash on GA-400 in Roswell

Latest News

In this file photo, a Delta Air Lines jet sits at a gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta...
Thousands of flights delayed, canceled along East Coast due to severe weather
There’s a tug-of-war going on in DeKalb County and the Toco Hills neighborhood is the prime...
Proposed Brookhaven annexation could cost DeKalb $2M in annual tax revenue
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Woman assaulted, robbed of cell phone in LaGrange home, police say
Massive sinkhole in Midtown Atlanta
Large sinkhole caused by break in lateral sewer line, Atlanta Watershed says