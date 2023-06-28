Boil water advisory issued for several businesses along Hwy 85 in Riverdale

RIVERDALE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A precautionary boil water advisory remains in effect for several businesses along Highway 85 in Clayton County.

This is only for businesses along the west side of Highway 85 in Riverdale between Roberts Drive and Springdale Drive.

This goes for the Hotlanta Wings restaurant, Foot Locker, Del Taco, Atlanta Check Cashers, Wendy’s, Lucky Bubble Coin Laundry, and Taco Bell.

These businesses have been notified and have been advised what to do.

A Clayton County Water Authority crew was repairing a broken fire hydrant in the area when the hydrant blew out.

Officials say they expect to lift the precautionary advisory by 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

