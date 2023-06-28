Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Seattle Mariners on April 25, 2023, in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the Fourth of July holiday weekend, you could get some beer for almost free.

Bud Light is offering a rebate of up to $15 on a 15-pack of Budweiser, Bud Light, Budweiser Select, or Budweiser Select 55.

That could amount to practically free beer in areas where a 15-pack sells for less than $15.

The offer is good on purchases made between June 15 and July 8.

It comes as the brand continues to battle boycotts and declining sales after it partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

To claim your rebate, visit Bud Light’s website here.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole

Latest News

FILE - The ice is lit in rainbow light for Pride Night before an NHL hockey game between the...
NHL teams won’t wear theme-night jerseys next season after players’ Pride refusals caused distractions
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
Nearly a dozen Texas deaths blamed on heat, which is expected to ease by the weekend
A plane landed at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport after experiencing a mechanical issue.
Plane lands at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport without nose gear
President Joe Biden speaks during an event about high speed internet infrastructure, in the...
Just 34% approve of Biden’s handling of the economy as he hits the road to talk up ‘Bidenomics’
Video shared by animal sanctuary Save the Chimps shows Vanilla take her first steps outside,...
WATCH: 28-year-old chimpanzee sees open sky for first time in new sanctuary home