Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Buster, longest resident at animal shelter, adopted after 232 days

Buster was finally adopted from the Greenville Humane Society after 232 days.
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A special dog who spent nearly eight months waiting for his forever home at a South Carolina animal shelter now has a new family.

On Wednesday, the Greenville Humane Society said Buster, a 2-year-old retriever mix who was at the shelter for 232 days, has been adopted. He was the shelter’s longest resident at the time.

WHNS featured Buster’s many tricks in a showcase in early June to help him find a family who would love his unique personality.

“Buster has always had a special place in our hearts and we’re so happy for the support of the community in sharing his story,” the Greenville Humane Society said in a Facebook post. “He waited so patiently for his perfect family, and we’re so happy for him! Happy tails, sweet Buster.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

FILE - Chrissy Teigen, left, and John Legend arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly...
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcome baby No. 4, a boy, born via surrogate
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline delays and cancellations are bad. Ahead of the holiday weekend, they’re getting worse
An Ohio police department says K-9 Andor has died after being diagnosed with lymphoma.
Police K-9 dies weeks after being diagnosed with lymphoma