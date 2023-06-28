Carroll Co. NAACP to hold protest in Villa Rica after controversial Facebook post

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carroll County NAACP has scheduled a peaceful protest after the Villa Rica Police Department shared a controversial Facebook post showing the photo of a Black man used as a target in a gun training class.

“We have agreed to a meeting with Villa Rica City Leaders along with Chief Mansour for Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. to discuss the “target” incident that occurred Saturday, June 17, 2023,” NAACP Carroll County said.

The post showed a silhouette of a Black man being used as a shooting target during a gun training exercise.

Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour says the department uses a variety of targets approved by the Georgia Peace Officer Standard Training Council.

“I started getting tagged from all the residents and organizations pertaining to the silhouette target of just this individual black man, who in my opinion had been dressed to look like a thug,” Dominique Conteh, president of the Carroll County NAACP branch previously told Atlanta News First. “What you start to do is condition people to think this race or these individuals I’ve trained on them, I’ve used them as targets.

Many people said the post by the Villa Rica Police Department was upsetting and insensitive. However, the department said they’ve used other photos of people in the gun training class as well.

“It was not an intentional act. We do everything we can to not offend anyone,” Mansour added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.