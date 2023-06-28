Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Carroll Co. NAACP to hold protest in Villa Rica after controversial Facebook post

Villa Rica Police Firearm Training
Villa Rica Police Firearm Training(Villa Rica Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Carroll County NAACP has scheduled a peaceful protest after the Villa Rica Police Department shared a controversial Facebook post showing the photo of a Black man used as a target in a gun training class.

“We have agreed to a meeting with Villa Rica City Leaders along with Chief Mansour for Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 2 p.m. to discuss the “target” incident that occurred Saturday, June 17, 2023,” NAACP Carroll County said.

The post showed a silhouette of a Black man being used as a shooting target during a gun training exercise.

Villa Rica Police Chief Michael Mansour says the department uses a variety of targets approved by the Georgia Peace Officer Standard Training Council.

“I started getting tagged from all the residents and organizations pertaining to the silhouette target of just this individual black man, who in my opinion had been dressed to look like a thug,” Dominique Conteh, president of the Carroll County NAACP branch previously told Atlanta News First. “What you start to do is condition people to think this race or these individuals I’ve trained on them, I’ve used them as targets.

Many people said the post by the Villa Rica Police Department was upsetting and insensitive. However, the department said they’ve used other photos of people in the gun training class as well.

“It was not an intentional act. We do everything we can to not offend anyone,” Mansour added.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Area of 319 Delmont Drive Northeast.
Man killed by fallen tree during storms identified as Atlanta realtor
Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
George Heery Jr. was struck by a falling tree after a series of storms hit Atlanta. He late...
Man killed by tree was from prominent Atlanta family of architects, developers
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signs into law a bill aimed at making public schools safer during a...
These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

Latest News

Massive sinkhole in Midtown Atlanta
Large sinkhole caused by break in lateral sewer line, Atlanta Watershed says
Experts issue warning over connections between skin cancer and race
Taking the hint from Netflix, Costco is cutting down on membership sharing.
Costco cracking down on membership sharing
DeKalb County
Community meeting on proposed Brookhaven annexation held