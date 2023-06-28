Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Cherokee Co. man wins 3 silver medals at Special Olympics World Games

Caleb Guy
Caleb Guy(Jackson Spalding)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cherokee Co. 20-year-old won three silver medals at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.

Caleb Guy won silver medals in the men’s 200-meter, men’s 500-meter, and doubles 200-meter events.

Guy completed the men’s 200-meter event in 01:29.91 and the 500-meter event in 04:16.49. He lost to Deividas Labutis of Lithuania in both events.

RELATED: Cherokee Co. 20-year-old heading off to Special Olympics World Games

Guy competed with 29-year-old Raven Allen in the doubles event. They completed the course in 01:21.80, just over two seconds behind gold medalists Yendry Fernandez and David Leiva of Costa Rica.

The 20-year-old has been kayaking for two years. His passion for the sport was sparked by signing up for a kayaking team in Cherokee County.

He has also competed in basketball, soccer, and tennis at the Special Olympics.

Chick-fil-a, where Guy has worked for four years, welcomed him home after he returned.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

INKED Tacos serves Mexican-inspired dishes, including nachos.
Taco and hot chicken restaurants to open co-hosted location in Sandy Springs
Road dedication ceremony for Officer Paramhans Desai.
Road being dedicated to Henry County officer killed in the line of duty
Fireworks on the Riverfront event in Downtown Lynchburg
Fourth of July in Atlanta: 4 fireworks shows you don’t want to miss
Woman seeks to change healthcare system for people with disabilities