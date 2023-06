ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire has crews on scene at the Azalea Park apartment complex in Sandy Springs Wednesday.

Police shared video of flames shooting through the roof at the apartments on Cedar Run Way.

Active Fire on Cedar Run…Please stay clear of the area pic.twitter.com/NQhwjTpc1e — Sandy Springs Police (@SandySprings_PD) June 28, 2023

Return to Atlanta News First for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.