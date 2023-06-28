Crews working to put out brush fire in Roswell

ROSWELL, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire crews are working to put out a brush fire that burned a third of an acre in the National Park area in Roswell on Wednesday evening.

The Roswell fire department and police department responded to the area of the Roswell Mill on the National Parks side of the river upstream from a dam after reports of a fire, the Roswell Fire Department posted on their Facebook page.

A helicopter from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is responding with a water drop to help put out the fire, a Roswell Fire Department Public Information Officer told Atlanta News First.

The Roswell fire department says the Georgia DNR law enforcement division is also working to help with putting out hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

