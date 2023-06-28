First Alert Forecast: Time to turn up the heat!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After topping out in the upper 80s yesterday, today we are on track to hit the 90 degree mark.

Due to the higher heat, we have a Code Orange air quality alert in place today. If you have respiratory issues, such as COPD or have bad asthma, limit time and exercise outdoors in the afternoon.

Today will also kick off quite the warming trend for north Georgia with highs in the 90s for the remainder of the 7 day forecast, including mid 90s for Friday and Saturday.

Not only will the temperatures rise, so will the humidity.

By the weekend, “feels like” temperatures will rise into the triple digits, even reaching as high as 105 degrees Saturday. This is dangerous heat, so please take proper precautions if you plan on spending time outdoors this weekend.

Not only will we be hot, but storm chances returns to the forecast by Thursday.

We will be watching impulses of storms to roll in from north to south starting Thursday morning. These waves of storms could become severe at times carrying gusty wind and heavy rain.

A cold front begins to approach Sunday, which will keep rain chances elevated mainly for far north Georgia come Monday and Tuesday, which is the Fourth of July Holiday.

Our team of First Alert Meteorologists will be watching the storm chances, and monitoring the dangerous heat as we go through the holiday weekend to keep you in the know as you make your plans.

Lots of sunshine with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. (ANF)

Code Orange air quality alert in place today (ANF)

Thursday kicks off our more unsettled pattern with waves of showers and storms rolling in from the north. (ANF)

Low 90s and mainly dry Wednesday and Thursday. First Alerts Friday through Sunday for dangerous heat and the chance for storms. (ANF)

