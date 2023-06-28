Fourth of July in Atlanta: 4 fireworks shows you don’t want to miss

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Independence Day is almost here!

The Fourth of July is a great opportunity to celebrate the country with family and friends. But it’s also a chance to connect with your community under a shower of fireworks. Here’s a list of four top locations to view fireworks in or around Atlanta.

Look Up Atlanta

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

When: July 1 from 5-10 p.m.

Look Up Atlanta doesn’t just celebrate the Fourth of July. It also celebrates Atlanta itself, from its sports teams to its food and arts scenes. The afternoon is packed with musical performances, featuring both national and local names like the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and singer Vince Ashton. Appetite Avenue offers various dinners and desserts. Then the festivities are topped off with a dazzling fireworks show.

General tickets are $10 and VIP Village tickets cost $50 for adults and $20 for children. General tickets include lawn seating, fun activities from Atlanta’s top sports teams and access to Appetite Avenue. Meanwhile, VIP tickets include perks like better seating for performances. You can buy tickets at Look Up Atlanta’s website here.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration

Where: Stone Mountain Park

When: July 1-5 at 9:30 p.m.

Any other time of year, Stone Mountain Park is known as a great hiking location. But from July 1-5, it transforms into an award-winning light show and fireworks hotspot.

First is the Music Across America Light Show, which is new this summer. It features ten times more laser beams than Stone Mountain’s previous light shows, 250 choreographed color-changing drones and more than 100 songs. Then the patriotic fireworks show kicks off, filling the sky with red, white and blue.

A light show and fireworks ticket range from $5 to $20, depending on your preferred seating. The shows are also included in an attractions ticket, which gives you access to more of Stone Mountain Park’s activities. You can buy tickets at Stone Mountain Park’s website here.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia

When: June 30, July 1 and July 4 at 9:15 p.m.

At Six Flags Over Georgia, the thrills don’t end at rollercoasters this Fourth of July season. They extend to the sky, where the theme park shoots off fireworks for three days.

The fireworks can be seen from almost any place in the park, but head to JUSTICE LEAGUE Battle for Metropolis for the best view. Another good spot is by SUPERMAN: Ultimate Flight.

You can see the fireworks show with normal tickets, but you can also buy VIP Fireworks Party tickets for $25. These include access to the water park, an all-you-can-eat buffet and premium fireworks viewing spots. You can buy tickets at Six Flags Over Georgia’s website here.

Fr8Auctions Freedom Celebration

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

When: July 4 at 6 p.m.

This Fourth of July, Atlanta Motor Speedway opens its gates for more than just a race.

The Fr8Auctions Freedom Celebration is free! Summit Racing Equipment will have classic cars on display, and music acts like NewSong and Tedashii will perform for attendees. Fans will get to see NASCAR Cup Series driver and Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell. And right before the fireworks, a flame-throwing jet truck will speed across the asphalt.

You can see more details at Atlanta Motor Speedway’s website here.

