Gwinnett Co. man wanted for spending thousands with fraudulent credit card

Photo of man wanted for spending thousands with fraudulent credit card(Gwinnett County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a man who is wanted for spending thousands of dollars using a fraudulent credit card.

Police say the man walked into the Best Buy at the 3200 block of Woodward Crossing Boulevard and allegedly spent $4,200 on laptop computers.

The man was captured on security video making multiple purchases, according to police. Police say after the transaction, the victim was notified of the transactions.

If anyone can identify this individual, don’t hesitate to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

