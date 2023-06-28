Kemp, Biden spar over credit for Georgia’s booming EV industry

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s no doubt that Georgia has become a recent leader in electric vehicle production. Now, state and federal officials are clamoring to take credit for the boom.

After EV mineral manufacturer Anovion announced a massive $800 million facility would be going up in Bainbridge in Decatur County, Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and Republican Gov. Brian Kemp visited within days of each other, both of them touting their respective sectors of government for the exciting and economically stimulating project.

“Georgia’s electric mobility boom is taking place because our state is second to none for companies looking to invest, relocate, expand, and innovate,” said Kemp, in remarks his team shared with Atlanta News First. “Not because the federal government continues to put their thumb on the scale, favoring a few companies over the industry as a whole.”

It’s familiar language for Kemp, who said two weeks ago that the Biden administration was “making it less advantageous for companies that are in Georgia versus the union-based companies that are in other states.”

Indeed, electric vehicle production has become a hallmark of Kemp’s second term, securing lucrative deals to bring Hyundai and Rivian to the Peach State and enhancing accessibility across Georgia’s power grid to more electric charging stations.

For their part, the federal government and the White House have stated that legislation like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act provided the federal dollars to stoke EV production in states like Georgia.

Kemp’s team added there’s nothing in either piece of legislation forcing companies like Anovion to spend those federal dollars in Georgia. It’s simply a good environment to do business.

“When President Biden and others falsely try to take credit for Georgia’s success, don’t forget that next year is an election year.,” said Kemp on Tuesday.

But the infighting seems to matter little to actual electric vehicle drivers.

Dennis Hancock, who runs the EV Club of North Georgia, has been all-in on EV since the very beginning. He’s driven electric for almost a decade and said the last few years have brought encouraging signs that the industry is expanding in Georgia.

“I certainly have been extremely impressed with what’s going on,” he said. “I think we are pretty much a hub for the southeast, absolutely.”

Hancock said more access to charging stations and enhancements to things like the charge life of electric cars should encourage more people to purchase electric.

He doesn’t care much who is behind driving the push, he just hopes it keeps moving forward. He’d also like to see Georgia’s $5,000 tax credit for EV buyers come back after it expired this month.

“We all need to basically get together and be friendly in the sandbox,” he said. “All the wrangling needs to be set aside and we need to do what’s best for the country.”

“I don’t really pay much attention to that,” said another electric vehicle driver, April Ledom. “I just love that I don’t have to stop at a gas station… especially when the prices go up.

