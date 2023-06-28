Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man convicted of killing DeKalb County tow truck driver

Chris Harrold
Chris Harrold(Harrold family)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a tow truck driver at a DeKalb County gas station last year.

Victor Richardson shot and killed by Chris Harrold in May 2022.

Harrold was a bystander in an interaction between Richardson and a driver Harrold was training. Richardson fired into Harrold’s truck and struck him.

His family wept as the verdict came down this afternoon in the courtroom.

“He was loving, he was fun, he was the best father I ever met,” Harrold’s wife Mya told Atlanta News First shortly after he died. “Just him doing a good deed cost him his life,” she said.

Richardson was charged with murder.

RELATED STORIES

Community gathers to remember DeKalb County father who was shot and killed

Trial begins for man accused of killing DeKalb County tow truck driver

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Antisemitism rally held outside Jewish Community Center in Cobb County
Protesters with Nazi flags gather outside Cobb County Jewish center
File - Flight board at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Atlanta airport reporting hundreds of flight delays and cancellations
Deadly crash on GA-400 in Roswell.
Driver charged in connection with deadly wrong-way crash on GA-400 in Roswell
Ponce de Leon sinkhole being repaired in Midtown Atlanta.
Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole
Police investigating deadly shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting on Wesley Chapel Road in Decatur, police say

Latest News

More protections put in place for workers during and after pregnancy
An Atlanta News First special investigation
SHIELDED: Disarming abusers and the search for solutions
SHIELDED: Disarming abusers and the search for solutions
FILE - The UPS logo is displayed on the side of a delivery truck in Mount Lebanon, Pa., Sept....
Teamsters: UPS, you’ve got one week. | UPS: We remain at the table