Man convicted of killing DeKalb County tow truck driver

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man has been found guilty in the shooting death of a tow truck driver at a DeKalb County gas station last year.

Victor Richardson shot and killed by Chris Harrold in May 2022.

Harrold was a bystander in an interaction between Richardson and a driver Harrold was training. Richardson fired into Harrold’s truck and struck him.

His family wept as the verdict came down this afternoon in the courtroom.

“He was loving, he was fun, he was the best father I ever met,” Harrold’s wife Mya told Atlanta News First shortly after he died. “Just him doing a good deed cost him his life,” she said.

Richardson was charged with murder.

