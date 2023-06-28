Look Up Atlanta
More protections put in place for workers during and after pregnancy

Image of pregnant woman touching her belly with her hands.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In Georgia, there were more than 120,000 births in 2020. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act that is now going into effect means that employers will be required to make more accommodations for pregnant workers before and after the baby.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission said it will begin accepting charges of discrimination under this new statute for incidents that occurred on or after June 27, 2023.

“I am honored to lead the EEOC as we enforce a new civil rights law. For workers and job applicants, the PWFA will help ensure economic security at a critical time in their lives,” said EEOC Chair Charlotte A. Burrows. “The EEOC stands ready to support employers as they carry out the PWFA’s directives and to support workers in receiving the accommodations they are entitled to under the PWFA.”

Kameron Dawson is with A Better Balance. It’s a nonprofit advocacy group for pregnant workers. Dawson said most of the workers that call their legal helpline are concerned about the impact that working in the Georgia heat could have on their health.

“Two-thirds of pregnant workers in the past were denied accommodations, and simply forced off the job early in their pregnancy. and especially for many Georgia moms who are the primary breadwinners for their families, that’s simply not an option for them to do,” said Dawson.

Madison Goddard said the last 3 weeks have been nonstop diapers, feedings, and caring for her newborn son Colt.

“It’s hard kind of feeling like you have to choose between having and taking care of your baby. Every day I wake up and I think I have 10 weeks left, and now is 9. Just look at how tiny he is and I think am I going to be ready or is going to be ready?” said Goddard.

